Paige Spiranac’s self-deprecating Trevor Lawrence comparison has fans rolling on the floor

Paige Spiranac is a social media phenomenon and major golf influencer. She has parlayed that into being a PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador who has been on a hot streak when it comes to her golf picks. The golf media queen typically has her hair fixed, but she went with more of a sporty look for her weekly betting video.

In Spiranac’s latest golf picks video, she wrote a caption that left fans rolling on the floor.

“Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks,” Spiranac captioned the video.

Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks pic.twitter.com/AH7TQEx2kK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 2, 2023

Lawrence was a superstar quarterback in college at Clemson, leading the Tigers to a National Championship in January of 2019. He would eventually get selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence is notorious for always wearing a headband because he has longer hair. Once Spiranac put the headband on to get her hair out of her face, the comparison wasn’t hard to notice.

Her fans provided some great reactions to the golf influencer and how she looks like the NFL quarterback.

Now I cannot unsee it dammit — Danny Terril (@dterril1240) August 2, 2023

Trevor could get a haircut and do a lot of blonde women a favor. — CaddyDaddy140.6 (@caddydaddy140_6) August 3, 2023

But not everyone thought the comparison was accurate.

Sorry. Trevor doesn’t look like you. No way in hell. — (@WestEdmond_Joe) August 2, 2023

While others went for sheer comedy.

Nah. Lawrence is a B Cup at most. — GoGreyhoundJoe09 (@GoJoe09) August 2, 2023

Trevor must be so proud to have a chest like that! Dude has really hit the bench press this off season... not sure how well his shoulder pads will fit this year though ‍♂️ — InaVanDownByTheRiver (@MattFoleyVanDBR) August 3, 2023

Spiranac took the lookalike situation with a grain of salt and owned it. She used it to her advantage and created a ton of social media engagement. It’s all part of Spiranac’s genius and branding for her. If that means she is Lawrence’s twin, she is willing to put herself in such a light.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.