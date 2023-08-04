 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Friday, August 4, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Paige Spiranac’s self-deprecating Trevor Lawrence comparison has fans rolling on the floor

Paige Spiranac once again showed why she’s so lovable, as she put herself in poor light with a comparison to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
/ new
Paige Spiranac, Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac is a social media phenomenon and major golf influencer. She has parlayed that into being a PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador who has been on a hot streak when it comes to her golf picks. The golf media queen typically has her hair fixed, but she went with more of a sporty look for her weekly betting video.

In Spiranac’s latest golf picks video, she wrote a caption that left fans rolling on the floor.

“Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks,” Spiranac captioned the video.

Lawrence was a superstar quarterback in college at Clemson, leading the Tigers to a National Championship in January of 2019. He would eventually get selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence is notorious for always wearing a headband because he has longer hair. Once Spiranac put the headband on to get her hair out of her face, the comparison wasn’t hard to notice.

Her fans provided some great reactions to the golf influencer and how she looks like the NFL quarterback.

But not everyone thought the comparison was accurate.

While others went for sheer comedy.

Spiranac took the lookalike situation with a grain of salt and owned it. She used it to her advantage and created a ton of social media engagement. It’s all part of Spiranac’s genius and branding for her. If that means she is Lawrence’s twin, she is willing to put herself in such a light.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...