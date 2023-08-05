Taylor Swift claims another PGA Tour star, Max Homa the latest Swiftie after epic LA concert

Max Homa is officially a Taylor Swift fan.

He and his wife went to one of the megastar’s Los Angeles shows this past week, and Homa posted it on his Instagram.

“I think I’m a Swiftie now,” Homa captioned the post. “My ears will never work the same again. Now it’s time to go win a FedEx Cup.”

The six-time PGA Tour winner is No. 4 in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings, so he was able to take this week’s Wyndham Championship off.

Back in June before Swift re-released her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album, Homa was one of the many players that provided their favorite songs from the pop star. The No. 7 player in the world said his wife asked him to memorize the set list and revealed that Love Story was his favorite.

Swift has taken over the summer with her Era’s Tour that once again broke TicketMaster. But her reach goes far beyond just music fans, capturing some of the PGA Tour’s players' hearts. Whether it’s because their daughters love her or they're Swifties themselves, the pop star has become a global icon.

Now Homa will turn his focus to the FedEx Cup playoffs. They begin next week in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship where the Top 70 players will begin their battle toward Atlanta and the Tour Championship.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.