Justin Thomas bluntly puts FedEx Cup in rearview with strong Ryder Cup statement

Justin Thomas has had his fair share of ups and downs this season. He has not played like the former No. 1 player or even the guy that won the PGA Championship last year. He has made just three cuts in the last eight starts. However with his season on the line this week, the 15-time PGA Tour winner has found something in his game.

For the second straight day at the Wyndham Championship, Thomas carded a round in the 60s as he posted a 66 to sit at T9 when he finished his round.

Justin Thomas



Do you think you have seen enough for him to make the Ryder Cup team? #WyndhamChampionship pic.twitter.com/DXOjnkuhS6 — Throwing Darts (@ThrowingDartss) August 5, 2023

That performance has him projected at 70, right on the mark to get into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. There is a lot on the line for the former Alabama Crimson Tide, but he has other thoughts on his mind.

It’s a Ryder Cup year, so Thomas is trying to convince Captain Zach Johnson and the others he deserves a spot.

“I want to make the Ryder Cup team so bad. It’s so important to me,” Thomas said. “I legitimately would rather make the Ryder Cup than the Playoffs, which is really, really messed up to say, but it’s just the truth.”

That desperation to make the American team has caused Thomas a lot of self-doubt this season.

“I’m putting so much pressure on myself to play well, it’s very similar to what happened to me in 2016,” Thomas said.

“I felt like I started to try so hard at the end of the year when if I just would have kept doing what I was doing and trust my ability and my talent, then it could have been good enough. Hopefully, I learn from my mistake and play well tomorrow and just see what happens.”

Thomas might care more about a Ryder Cup berth than a playoff berth, but the latter will likely be required for the former to come to fruition.

