Billy Horschel makes massive FedEx Cup move, sits atop Wyndham Championship

Billy Horschel has come a long way from shooting an 84 at The Memorial Tournament two months ago. That moment was a turning point for Horschel.

He has shot three days in the 60s, including a bogey-free 63 on Saturday at the Wyndham Championship. The former Florida Gator sits in the driver’s seat. His third-round score pushed him to 18-under and tied for first with Lucas Glover.

“I don’t mind if a course allows guys to be long, but I like it when if you’re offline, you get punished,” Horschel said. “If you’re offline here and miss the fairways, it’s tough to play from the rough... It fits my game — it fits my eye. I love putting on Bermuda greens, fast, slopey greens. I love these old-school golf courses that require more precision.”

Horschel ranks second in the field this week off the tee and eighth tee to green.

Before the start of this tournament, Horschel sat well outside the required Top 70 for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He was No. 116 in the standings. His chances of making the tournament were very slim, needing at least a solo 2nd finish entering the tournament.

After three rounds of the PGA Tour season finale, Horschel jumped 63 spots. He is projected to be No. 53.

The 36-year-old may have started his round in the woods on hole No. 1, but a par save there gave him the confidence to sink seven birdies.

Another birdie for @BillyHo_Golf



He extends his lead to two @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/SfupVLC7Mt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 5, 2023

Horschel’s flat stick has helped get him to where he is on the leaderboard.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner leads the field in strokes gained putting, gaining around nine shots. Horschel also leads the field with 11 putts made over 10 feet. He has been able to see the ball go in the hole and putt it confidently.

His confidence has helped Horschel make a complete turnaround since that emotional testimony after he shot an 84.

“That moment — it was sort of like a release,” Horschel said. “I don’t fully understand why it happened then and there because I had shared some of that with my team and my family before leading up to that... From that moment, I’ve been in a better head space — The game’s been going in the right direction since then.”

“Listen, I’m not afraid to be open and share anything with the public — I think I’ve always been that way. I think people understand that about me. Yeah, it’s been a nice upward trend since that moment.”

An upward trend indeed, as the 2014 Tour Championship winner has closed the window. He has 18 holes between him and the playoffs, and Horschel’s game appears ready for the challenge.

