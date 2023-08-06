Bryson DeChambeau goes nuclear to win LIV Golf Greenbrier; shoots record-setting 58

Bryson DeChambeau had the round of his life Sunday.

At the Greenbrier’s White Course, site of this week’s LIV Golf event, DeChambeau made 13 birdies en route to shooting an incredible 12-under 58.

At the par-3 18th, DeChambeau drained a long birdie putt, which put an exclamation point on his record-setting round and sent the West Virginia crowd into a frenzy.

It also sent DeChambeau into a frenzy, as he channeled Phil Mickelson at the 2004 Masters by leaping high into the air after his putt dropped.

Bryson DeChambeau just shot a 58!!! His career low and the lowest score shot in a LIV Golf event! pic.twitter.com/g0cOaxUndG — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) August 6, 2023

On the PGA Tour, only Jim Furyk has ever shot a 58. He achieved that during the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Furyk tied for fifth that week, unlike DeChambeau, who won his first LIV Golf title this week at the Greenbrier.

The former SMU Mustang blitzed the White Course Sunday, as he birdied his final four holes to enter rare territory.

His 58 is the lowest score recorded in LIV Golf history and the only sub-60 round recorded on LIV.

Interestingly, DeChambeau’s victory Sunday marks the first time he won a tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open.

That week, DeChambeau used his immense length to overpower Winged Foot’s West Course—one of the most challenging courses in the world—to finish at 6-under par for the championship.

He was the only player under par at the 2020 U.S. Open, his first—and to date only—major championship victory. He won by six strokes.

Ironically, DeChambeau won his first LIV Golf event this week by six shots, with Chilean Mito Pereira finishing in solo second at 17-under par.

DeChambeau overpowered the Greenbrier too, with no better example being how he played the 216-yard par-3 15th hole.

He launched a 9-iron to about six feet and drained the birdie putt.

A 216-yard 9-iron is simply preposterous.

But so too was his round on Sunday, as it caught the attention of the entire golfing world.

