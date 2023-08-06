LIV Golf: Bryson DeChambeau fights back tears after historical 58 amid father’s passing

Bryson DeChambeau blitzed the LIV Golf field at the Greenbrier’s White Course Sunday, firing a record-setting 58 to win the event by six strokes.

It marked his first victory since he won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in September 2020.

It also marks the first time DeChambeau won a tournament since his father, Jon, died in November 2022.

Jon DeChambeau passed away following a battle with kidney disease at the age of 63.

So after his fantastic round, the LIV Golf broadcast interviewed DeChambeau on the 18th green and brought up his late father.

“No, don’t do that,” DeChambeau said, fighting back tears. “Yeah, he would [be very proud.] He was with me out there all day today. No doubt. It has been almost a year. It has been a really difficult last couple of years, but finishing out this way with a 58 or whatever it is, it is all glory to God and glory to Him upstairs.”

“I can’t thank my dad [enough] for all that he taught me.”

DeChambeau has not played very well over the last couple of years, with his father’s declining health being a possible cause for his poor play.

Yet, the 2020 U.S. Open champion has had a bounce-back season in 2023.

He tied for fourth at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

A month later, at the Los Angeles Country Club, DeChambeau tied for 20th at the U.S. Open, his best finish in golf’s toughest major since he won it at Winged Foot.

Although he barely made the cut at The Open at Royal Liverpool, DeChambeau showed the world that his game has returned to form this week at the Greenbrier.

Perhaps he can keep it going at LIV Golf’s next event, LIV Golf - Bedminister, which will take place Aug. 11-13 at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

