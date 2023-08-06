Adam Scott’s staggering reaction to barely missing FedEx Cup playoffs despite heroic Wyndham Championship

Adam Scott played admirably at the Wyndham Championship, but it was not enough.

His 7-under 63 on Sunday vaulted him up the leaderboard, finishing at 12-under for the championship. Scott’s performance in Greensboro is his fourth top-10 of the season.

Yet, he will finish just outside the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, meaning the Australian will miss the PGA Tour’s postseason for the first time in his career.

Scott and Matt Kuchar are the only players that have made the playoffs every year since its inception in 2007.

“If [the streak] does end, I think it’s a good thing,” Scott admitted. “I think it gives me a good chance to look at what I need to do differently to be more competitive in whatever competition I’m playing in.”

The Australian noted that he will play in the Japan Open next, which will take place in mid-October at the Ibaraki Country Club in Osaka.

Despite missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Scott did not have a poor season on the PGA Tour.

He made 15-of-17 cuts and recorded four top-10s, with his best finish coming at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he tied for fifth.

But he missed the playoffs because he did not play in enough events compared to others. Hence why Scott will miss out on the PGA Tour’s final three events of the season.

As for his play at the Wyndham Championship, Scott put forth a valiant effort.

“I didn’t play well on Friday and Saturday tee to green, didn’t feel amazing, so I didn’t really have any expectations,” Scott said after his round. “I wish I knew what I was doing, but I don’t.”

Scott held the lead early on Thursday after his opening round 5-under 65.

But the afternoon wave got the better of the draw, as the conditions favored those who played late Thursday and early Friday.

Consequently, Scott shot a 1-over 71 on Friday and then carded a 1-under 69 on Saturday.

He entered Sunday’s final round in the same position he was in when he walked off the course on Thursday: 5-under for the championship.

Scott did everything he could Sunday, as his 63 was one of the best rounds of the day.

Webb Simpson and Taylor Moore were the only other players to shoot 63s on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club.

As for Scott, he will head home and focus on improving his game for 2024.

“I think I’m getting to the point where I’ve got to put that stuff aside and not play to keep a streak of [getting into the] Playoffs but playing to win [tournaments],” Scott added.

