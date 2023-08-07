 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Monday, August 7, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

PGA Tour 2024 schedule unveiling leaves fans up in arms with Signature Event twist

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule is finally here, but fans distaste for it bring up more questions about it.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour schedule Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The PGA Tour has finally unveiled its 2024 schedule, with a number of major changes.

For the first time since 2012, there will be a calendar-year schedule. But that change is just the beginning. There is a lot to unpack, from the no-cut Signature Events, to the addition of the “Next 10” and “Swing 5.”

While one might think a scheduled release wouldn’t cause turmoil among fans, it has.

Pebble Beach is a fan favorite to some, but the Waste Management Phoenix Open is far more popular. That event remained a normal full-field tournament, while Pebble Beach became one of the eight Signature Events.

However, some are excited that Pebble Beach will have added importance next year.

One of the most notable things was the lack of Fall events listed on the press release. It mentioned the “FedEx Cup Fall,” but the details around that won’t be listed until a later date, per the PGA Tour release.

Where is the fall portion of the season and why didn’t they have this ready with the schedule launch? When will the PGA Tour unveil the new Fall season?

There will be new eligibility paths throughout the season to allow players to earn starts in the Signature Events. These events will also have 70-80 player fields.

Joining Pebble Beach in the Signature Events are The Sentry, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, The Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.

Among those, the player invitationals [Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational, Jack Nicklaus’ The Memorial, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational] are the only three that will still have player cuts on Friday.

The PGA Tour has outlined a number of changes for 2024, and right now, it seems the average golf fan doesn’t favor it.

What are your thoughts? Do you like the no-cut Signature Events? Let us know in the comments below.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

