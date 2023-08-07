PGA Tour 2024 schedule unveiling leaves fans up in arms with Signature Event twist

The PGA Tour has finally unveiled its 2024 schedule, with a number of major changes.

For the first time since 2012, there will be a calendar-year schedule. But that change is just the beginning. There is a lot to unpack, from the no-cut Signature Events, to the addition of the “Next 10” and “Swing 5.”

While one might think a scheduled release wouldn’t cause turmoil among fans, it has.

hard pass. Majors are now the only thing that matter — Just A Caddie (@LoopersProShop) August 7, 2023

Four events for the state of Texas. Zero events for NYC metropolitan area. It’s embarrassing — Trent Crimm (@Trim_Kent) August 7, 2023

Really hilarious that you made the pebble tourney a designated event and not Phoenix. No one likes that pebble event expect for your donors — why so serious (@arewenewhere) August 7, 2023

The one tournament that gives you access to a non golf crowd (WMPO Open), should always be a designated event. Biggest on course fan attendance should be rewarded with strongest fields. — Vuyo Mondi (@Thee_Amender) August 7, 2023

Pebble Beach is a fan favorite to some, but the Waste Management Phoenix Open is far more popular. That event remained a normal full-field tournament, while Pebble Beach became one of the eight Signature Events.

However, some are excited that Pebble Beach will have added importance next year.

Pumped for Pebble Beach to be a big-time Tour event next year. Here's the deal:



-80 pros

-Pebble and Spyglass on Thurs-Fri

-Pebble only Sat-Sun

-Ams play Thurs-Fri

-Only pros on Sat-Sun



Should get a ton of top guys at one of the world's most iconic courses. In primetime. Sick! — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) August 7, 2023

One of the most notable things was the lack of Fall events listed on the press release. It mentioned the “FedEx Cup Fall,” but the details around that won’t be listed until a later date, per the PGA Tour release.

Where is the fall portion of the season and why didn’t they have this ready with the schedule launch? When will the PGA Tour unveil the new Fall season?

What about the fall season? — BennyBets (@BennyinVegas) August 7, 2023

There will be new eligibility paths throughout the season to allow players to earn starts in the Signature Events. These events will also have 70-80 player fields.

Joining Pebble Beach in the Signature Events are The Sentry, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, The Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.

Among those, the player invitationals [Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational, Jack Nicklaus’ The Memorial, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational] are the only three that will still have player cuts on Friday.

The PGA Tour has outlined a number of changes for 2024, and right now, it seems the average golf fan doesn’t favor it.

What are your thoughts? Do you like the no-cut Signature Events? Let us know in the comments below.

