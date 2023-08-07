 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Monday, August 7, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Augusta National, St. Andrews or any other course: Where would you play if you had your pick?

If you could play any course in the world, what would it be? SB Nation’s Playing Through staff provided their choices and you can too in the comments.

By Jack Milko
Tiger Woods, The Masters, Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods plays his first shot from the 12th hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Golf is a game where anyone can dream big, whether someone is pretending to win the U.S. Open or sinking the winning putt at The Open Championship.

Golfers dream of playing some of the best courses in the world, too, as everyone has their bucket lists.

So the staff at SB Nation’s Playing Through has put together three courses they hope to play someday. You should chime in and tell us which tracks you would want to play if you could play anywhere in the world. You can do so in the comment section below.

St. Andrews
ST ANDREWS, Scotland — The 18th hole on the Old Course St. Andrews on October 02, 2022.
Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Kendall Capps - Senior Editor

Augusta National

St. Andrews Golf Links - Old Course

Bethpage Black

Bethpage Black, PGA Championship
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The warning sign during the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on May 19, 2019.
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jack Milko - Staff Writer

Pine Valley Golf Club

Winged Foot Golf Club - West Course

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Phil Mickelson, US Open, Winged Foot
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Phil Mickelson hits the tree on his second shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2006 US Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club on June 18, 2006.
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Savannah Richardson - Staff Writer

TPC Scottsdale

Pinehurst No. 2

Royal Portrush - Dunluce Links

The Open, Royal Portrush Golf Club
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The 479-yard par 4, fourth hole at Royal Portrush Golf Club, the venue for The 2025 Open Championship.
Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Luke Robitaille - Producer

Sankaty Head Golf Club

The Plantation Course at Kapalua

Newport Country Club

Kapalua, Plantation Course
KAPALUA, Hawaii — A scenic view of the 13th hole at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

