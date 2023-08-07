Augusta National, St. Andrews or any other course: Where would you play if you had your pick?

Golf is a game where anyone can dream big, whether someone is pretending to win the U.S. Open or sinking the winning putt at The Open Championship.
Golfers dream of playing some of the best courses in the world, too, as everyone has their bucket lists.
So the staff at SB Nation’s Playing Through has put together three courses they hope to play someday. You should chime in and tell us which tracks you would want to play if you could play anywhere in the world. You can do so in the comment section below.
Kendall Capps - Senior Editor
Augusta National
St. Andrews Golf Links - Old Course
Bethpage Black
Jack Milko - Staff Writer
Pine Valley Golf Club
Winged Foot Golf Club - West Course
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Savannah Richardson - Staff Writer
TPC Scottsdale
Pinehurst No. 2
Royal Portrush - Dunluce Links
Luke Robitaille - Producer
Sankaty Head Golf Club
The Plantation Course at Kapalua
Newport Country Club
Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.
