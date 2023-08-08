 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Breaking: Another senior PGA Tour executive resigns ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Andy Pazder, Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer for the PGA Tour, announced his resignation in an email to players Tuesday.

By Jack Milko
/ new
PGA Tour, FedEx Cup Playoffs
CROMWELL, Conn. — PGA Tour FedEx Cup logo during the First Round of the Travelers Championship on June 23, 2022.
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel, Andy Pazder, the Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer for the PGA Tour, announced his resignation in an email sent to players Tuesday.

PGA Tour members received this notice before a player’s meeting at 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday in Memphis.

Tyler Dennis, the Executive Vice President of the PGA Tour, will assume Pazder’s responsibilities and oversee tournaments going forward.

Pazder was a notable presence on the driving range every week on tour, per Hoggard. Players could easily approach him with questions about course setup, rules, and other topics.

He had spent more than 30 years with the tour, overseeing each tournament on the PGA and Korn Ferry tours, setting up the course, and ensuring fair competition at every venue each week.

Andy Pazder, PGA Tour
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Champions president Miller Brady and executive Andy Pazder prior to the PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 9, 2022.
Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Tuesday’s announcement comes one day after the PGA Tour released its 2024 schedule, which features eight new “Signature Events” and elevated purses for top players.

The news also comes roughly one month after PGA Tour board member Randall Stephenson resigned.

According to the Washington Post, Stephenson had “serious concerns” about the future of the PGA Tour following its deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Why Pazder abruptly resigned remains to be seen, but the announcement is seen as a shocking development in what has been a tumultuous year for the PGA Tour.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...