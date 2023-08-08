Breaking: Another senior PGA Tour executive resigns ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

According to Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel, Andy Pazder, the Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer for the PGA Tour, announced his resignation in an email sent to players Tuesday.

PGA Tour members received this notice before a player’s meeting at 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday in Memphis.

Tyler Dennis, the Executive Vice President of the PGA Tour, will assume Pazder’s responsibilities and oversee tournaments going forward.

Pazder was a notable presence on the driving range every week on tour, per Hoggard. Players could easily approach him with questions about course setup, rules, and other topics.

He had spent more than 30 years with the tour, overseeing each tournament on the PGA and Korn Ferry tours, setting up the course, and ensuring fair competition at every venue each week.

Tuesday’s announcement comes one day after the PGA Tour released its 2024 schedule, which features eight new “Signature Events” and elevated purses for top players.

The news also comes roughly one month after PGA Tour board member Randall Stephenson resigned.

According to the Washington Post, Stephenson had “serious concerns” about the future of the PGA Tour following its deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Why Pazder abruptly resigned remains to be seen, but the announcement is seen as a shocking development in what has been a tumultuous year for the PGA Tour.

