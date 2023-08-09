FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times and more

The PGA Tour is in Memphis at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This week is the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events as the top 70 players look to extend their season another week.

Here’s everything you need to know for the FedEx St. Jude Championship: a preview, full TV schedule, streaming schedule and complete first and second-round tee times.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Information

Where: TPC Southwind (Par-70, 7,244 yards)

When: Aug. 10-13th

Purse: $20 million

Defending Champ: Will Zalatoris

FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview

The playoffs are finally here. 70 of the best players in the world will tee it up for $20 million and eye that FedEx Cup title.

Keeping it in the fairway will be the name of the game in Memphis, so ball strikers will be drooling to take on this par-70 7,244-yard course. Will Zalatoris won’t be able to defend his title as he is still rehabbing a back injury.

Headlining the field are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and countless others. Any four of those guys could come away with a victory this week. However, there are others to keep in mind.

Open Championship winner Brian Harman is another name to watch this week. He carded four rounds in the 60s last year and was fourth in strokes gained approaching the green. Harman’s putting through will help him even more.

Lucas Glover snuck into the playoffs with a win last week at the Wyndham Championship. He and Harman finished T3 last year at this event.

The bombers will appreciate this course, but the shorter hitters can still go low if they keep it in the clear stuff.

How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The Golf Channel and CBS will share television coverage this week for the first playoff event. Golf Channel will focus on the first two rounds and the morning coverage on the weekend. CBS will take the afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, August 10: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 11: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 12: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, August 13: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to stream the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be online to watch through ESPN+ and Paramount+. PGA Tour Live will also stream the event all week. That stream begins each day at 8 a.m. ET.

There will be featured group coverage on the streaming services all four days, per the PGA Tour.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Featured Groups

Thursday Feature & Marquee Groups:

10:26 a.m. ET – Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler/Rory McIlroy (Marquee)

10:14 a.m. ET – Viktor Hovland/Keegan Bradley/Sepp Straka (Featured)

11:56 a.m. ET – Jordan Spieth/Sungjae Im/Justin Rose (Featured)

Friday’s Feature & Marquee Groups:

10:02 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele/Tyrrell Hatton/Si Woo Kim (Marquee)

12:56 p.m. ET – Jon Rahm/Scottie Scheffler/Rory McIlroy (Marquee)

9:26 a.m. ET – Jordan Spieth/Sungjae Im/Justin Rose (Featured)

10:26 a.m. ET – Max Homa/Wyndham Clark/Brian Harman (Featured)

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times for Round 1

Thursday Tee No. 1

8:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

9:02 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

9:14 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

9:26 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:38 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

9:50 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

10:02 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

10:14 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:26 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

10:38 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

10:50 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

11:02 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

11:20 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:32 a.m. – Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:44 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:56 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:08 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:20 p.m. – Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:32 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:44 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:56 p.m. – Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

1:08 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

1:20 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

1:32 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times for Round 2

Thursday Tee No. 1

8:50 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

9:02 a.m. – Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

9:14 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

9:26 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

9:38 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

9:50 a.m. – Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

10:02 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

10:14 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

10:26 a.m. – Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

10:38 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

10:50 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

11:02 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

11:20 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

11:32 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

11:44 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

11:56 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:08 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

12:32 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

12:44 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1:08 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

1:32 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

