Scottie Scheffler’s stunning Ryder Cup admission that even The Masters couldn’t match

Scottie Scheffler is set to play in his second Ryder Cup after earning the first spot on the American team two weeks ago.

Ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the World’s No. 1 player admitted just how much it means to represent his country. The previous experience for Scheffler was unlike anything he had ever felt, literally.

“I would say that the Ryder Cup is the most pressure that I’ve ever felt as a golfer,” Scheffler said.

He was a Ryder Cup rookie in the 2021 American win at Whistling Straits. The former Texas Longhorn took down then-ranked No. 1 Jon Rahm in the individual matches. He helped lead the Americans to a runaway victory, 19-9.

“We were at the lake last weekend, and some of my buddies were asking me about the Ryder Cup and if it was that intense,” Scheffler said. “When I stepped up on the first tee in the first match, I literally could not feel my arms.”

“I’ve been nervous before and was nervous at the Masters, but I could still feel my arms. When I teed up at the Ryder Cup, literally could not feel my arms.”

That’s a bold statement. Most golf fans likely believe a major would outweigh any team event, even one as prestigious as the Ryder Cup. Yet, it was the latter that rattled the former Masters champions nerves.

Scheffler knows pressure. Despite leading by five strokes on the 72nd hole, he four-putted to card a double-bogey during his 2022 Masters win.

Yet, Scheffler’s comments Wednesday show how important it is for these players to represent their country and do well.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.