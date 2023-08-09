PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan provides Saudi PIF timeline, details medical leave health concerns

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s FedEx St. Jude’s Championship, the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It is the first time he has spoken publicly to the media since taking his medical leave following the breaking news of the PGA Tour’s landmark deal with the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Through congressional hearings, it became clear the deal was more of an agreement to have a deal. That left a number of questions, including when the deal could actually conclude.

Monahan was very cogent on that sentiment, per the Associated Press.

“Our focus is on negotiating with PIF.” He said a definitive agreement by the end of the year “is the target and that is realistic.”

However, in order for a deal to go through, the PGA Tour’s policy board would have to vote to approve it. That board recently added Tiger Woods as a sixth player member, potentially tipping the scales in the players’ favor.

During his press conference, he also provided insight as to why he left his post.

“The reality for me was dealing with anxiety that created physical and mental health issues and challenges for me,” Monahan said. “I needed to step away and deal with that.”

He previously expressed his dismay toward leaving PGA Tour players out in the cold. Policy board member Jimmy Dunne and other tour officials worked behind the scenes with the PIF on the framework deal.

Following the news, stars on tour including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm delved into their frustration of being in the dark. Many others called for Monahan to resign from his post.

That reportedly culminated in the aforementioned anxiety and health issues, forcing Monahan to remove himself.

Despite the growing trust issues, Monahan made it clear he intends to earn back the players’ trust, saying “I see a clear path doing it.”

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor/Site Manager for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough.