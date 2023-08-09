Rory McIlroy shows ‘appreciation’ for Tiger Woods, details importance of PGA Tour policy board addition

Last week, Tiger Woods was named to the PGA Tour’s Policy Board. He became the sixth player alongside Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson.

As arguably the PGA Tour’s most influential player ever, Woods has been one of the biggest reasons golf is where it’s currently at. His influence hasn’t go unnoticed.

Ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlory discussed how beneficial it will be for PGA Tour players to have Woods in this new role.

“It’s a great addition,” McIlroy said. “The player over the last 20 years that’s left the biggest legacy on the game, for him to be involved in the discussions around the future of professional golf and what that may look like I think is very important.”

With Woods closing in on 50 and injuries piling up, he likely has far more time to be involved in policy board discussions.

Rory McIlroy on Tiger Wood's being appointed to the PGA Tour policy board, "He's maybe got a little more time on his hands than we do, for him to step up & take a bit of the load off us is very much appreciated." #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/yf8Y7USJQo — Chris McKee (@mrmckee) August 9, 2023

“Tiger has stepped up for all of us on tour,” McIlroy said. “I think he realizes that the players that are on the policy board were trying to play regular golf, and at the same time try to navigate all these different things, as well... For him to step up and sort of take a little bit of the load off us is very much appreciated.”

PGA Tour players have expressed frustration about being left in the dark. Many have vocalized how the Tour hasn’t been a player-run organization like it’s supposed to be. With the addition of Woods, players now have equal voting rights as Tour officials on the policy board, and in some cases, the majority.

There are so many changes going on amidst the LIV Golf deal. Having a player like Woods on the board commands respect and will make it more equal in the discussion room.

“He has a vote,” McIlroy said. “Everything that goes through the Tour has to be voted on and ratified, and he actually has a vote on what happens.”

