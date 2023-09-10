Texas’ stunning upset of Alabama has Scottie Scheffler trolling Justin Thomas amid Ryder Cup travel

Team USA bonding has officially begun for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

On a Team USA trip to scout the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the guys bonded Saturday night watching college football, or some did. However, Justin Thomas likely had a night to forget. Unfortunately for him, his teammates made sure to cement the occasion for all to see.

Thomas had to endure Scottie Scheffler's Texas Longhorns beating his Alabama Crimson Tide.

The No. 11 ranked Longhorns upset No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, 34-24. Thomas, a graduate of Alabama, is a massive Crimson Tide fan.

Scheffler, along with Jordan Spieth, are both huge Longhorns fans having gone to the University of Texas.

They were up at 4 a.m. Rome time watching the game unfold, showing how incredible their college football fandom is.

Fellow Ryder Cup teammates Max Homa and Brooks Koepka took advantage of the situation to troll Thomas.

Homa doesn't even have a dog in the fight as he went to Cal-Berkley. But that didn't mean he wouldn't tease one of his buddies, posting an image of Scheffler having fun at Thomas’ expense.

Texas is back pic.twitter.com/18xUZinM1T — max homa (@Maxhoma) September 10, 2023

Spieth wasn't with the team in Rome. He and his wife are expecting their second child any day now. Still, he joined in on the fun retweeting Homa’s picture to get under Thomas' skin even more.

Meanwhile, Koepka then took to Instagram to provide his own troll job. He posted a story of an up-close shot of a distraught Thomas with just a simple emoji that Texas fans often use on his forehead, and it was hilarious.

Thomas couldn't get away from his teammates' teasing, but he should expect it when a loss like that happens. Alabama has been at the top of college football for a long time.

Hopefully, Thomas' first loss won't follow him into the actual event. The Ryder Cup will be Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The Americans look to claim their first title in Europe since 1993.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.