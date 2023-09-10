Rory McIlroy disappoints at Irish Open as Vincent Norrman blows past field for win

Rory McIlroy had a shot at winning the Horizon Irish Open, but another atrocious final round of play put him entirely out of it. He carded a final round 74 to finish at 9-under for the tournament.

That was good enough for a tie for 16th. He entered Sunday solo third.

Meanwhile, Vincent Norrman carded a bogey-free 65 to finish at 14-under, blowing past all of the leaders. He leapt past 20 golfers Sunday to win by a stroke over Germany’s Hurly Long.

It was his second win of the season. He previously captured the Barbasol Championship, a PGA-Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event.

A rain delay hit in the middle of the final round. For Norrman, it seems it was just what he needed.

“I made two birdies and got a rain delay, had a coffee and then went out and flushed it,” Norrman said.

He made five birdies on the back nine to come home in 32 strokes. Norrman finished long before McIlroy, Long and others did. The Swedish golfer had a long wait until he knew his fate.

McIlroy was incredibly eying his eighth national open. He was also looking to join exclusive company to win his own national open for a second time.

He got off to a strong start with two birdies through his first five holes. The Northern Irishman made a double bogey on the par-4 7th, and it was a struggle from there.

Rory finds the water for the third time today. This time at 16. #HorizonIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/yzeCTyaCjd — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 10, 2023

He made a bogey on the par-4 11th and a birdie on the par-4 13th. The four-time major winner gave himself a shot if he played well down the stretch but found water on 16 yet again.

He carded his second double bogey of the round taking him out of the tournament.

The 3-time FedEx Cup champ struggled off the tee earlier in this tournament, but his Saturday round put him in contention. However, much like golf fans have seen all year, he unraveled on Sunday again.

