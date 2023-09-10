Nick Faldo savagely trolls LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman with hilarious Masters reference video

Legendary PGA Tour golfer Nick Faldo may be retired, but he never shies away from taking a dig at someone. This time, his victim was Greg Norman.

A video on Twitter showed him with a t-shirt inspired by the acclaimed film Jaws. His wife asked him when he went shark hunting last, and Faldo didn’t disappoint with his answer.

“Oh, 1996,” he said, chuckling. “April of 96 was my last shark hunt.”

She followed up with a “How did it go?”

“[I] did well. I didn’t need a bigger boat, if you know what I mean,” Faldo said. “My boat was big enough.”

He is referencing his victory over Norman for the 1996 Masters title. The Australian collapsed on Sunday and choked away a huge lead. He shot a 78, while Faldo shot a 67 to beat The Shark by five shots.

Faldo has been an outspoken critic of LIV Golf. Norman happens to be the CEO of the rival golf league.

It’s unknown if the troll job video was harmless or something intentional toward ‘The Shark.’

They captioned the video, “Remembrances of the hunt...when a certain shark lost its chops.” What a great way to entice someone to listen to that video and let Faldo own Norman.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.