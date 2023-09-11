Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa: Who would you want to play a round of golf with?

Everybody has a favorite golfer.

Growing up in the 2000s, Tiger Woods was my favorite athlete. He amazed me when I first watched him, and he continues to do so to this day, even though injuries have barred him from playing more than a couple of times a year.

If I had to pick anyone to play with, it would be Woods—the greatest iron player the game has ever seen. I would love to pick his brain, have him offer me tips, and share a few laughs. Tiger loves to tell jokes.

But what about fan-favorite Rory McIlroy, perhaps the biggest star in the post-Tiger era? McIlroy is universally beloved, is the face of the PGA Tour, and never finds himself in controversy.

Perhaps you would want to play with Max Homa, who has one of the better senses of humor in professional sports.

Or maybe its Joel Dahmen, another player with a terrific knack for comedy who also has an easy-going, laid-back vibe about him.

What about Phil Mickelson? ‘Phil the Thrill’ never ceases to amaze, whether it was his 2021 PGA Championship victory, his subsequent defect to LIV Golf, or the Bill Walters claim that Mickelson wanted to bet $400,000 on the Americans to win the 2012 Ryder Cup. Maybe you could have a friendly wager with Mickelson too.

Or maybe you would want to play a round with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, or Viktor Hovland? These three are among the best players in the world right now, and each has an endearing and infectious personality.

So, who would you want to play a friendly round of golf with? Let us know who and why in the comments below.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.