John Daly drops hysterical 6-word reaction to viral barefoot field goal video

John Daly never ceases to amaze.

Whether drinking diet cokes on the course, enjoying a cigarette, or riding around a Champions Tour event in a golf cart, he consistently garners attention.

Last week was no different.

Daly amazed the golf world with a barefooted field goal, recreating a 50-yard field goal he drilled in St. Louis in 1992.

So, after seeing that his thrilling kick went viral, Daly dropped a hilarious line on Twitter.

“Lookin’ for a new shoe contract,” Daly tweeted.

Lookin’ for a new shoe contract https://t.co/p0sjDNeWv7 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 6, 2023

Daly, who took a break during the pro-am Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis to kick the field goal, later withdrew from the event. He carded a 3-over 74 for Friday’s opening round.

The two-time major champion has struggled throughout 2023, as he has not finished higher than 38th in any Champions Tour event.

Before withdrawing from the Ascension Charity Classic, Daly finished solo 77th at The Ally Challenge, which Vijay Singh won.

Daly has played in 11 Champions Tour events this season, withdrawing from two of them. Of the nine tournaments he finished, he completed a tournament under par just once—at the Galleri Classic in Southern California in March.

As the 1995 Champion Golfer of the Year, Daly is exempt at The Open until he turns 60. He is 57 now but missed the cut again at golf’s oldest major this past July at Royal Liverpool. It was his sixth straight missed cut at The Open.

So, despite the struggles on the course, Daly is still having fun. Perhaps his impressive field goal will prove to be the highlight of his 2023 season.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.