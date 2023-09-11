Paige Spiranac makes bold NFL prediction that Jets fans will surely love

Football is back.

Just prior to the NFL season kicking off, golf influencer Paige Spiranac made her picks for the 2023 NFL season.

In a video posted Thursday, just hours before the Lions snuck past the Chiefs in Kansas City, Spiranac recorded a video of herself and made a prediction Jets fans will love.

NFL picks! Who do you like this year? pic.twitter.com/QAWc0kyzaT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 7, 2023

Spiranac shockingly picked the New York Jets to represent the AFC Conference in the Super Bowl, something every long-suffering Jet fan hopes come true. The Jets last appeared in the big game in 1969, in Super Bowl III, when Joe Namath led the team to an upset victory over Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts.

But this year, Spiranac picked the Jets to match up against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The 49ers sure looked like a Super Bowl-caliber team as they dismantled her favorite team—the Pittsburgh Steelers—Sunday.

She is not blindly making picks either. The golf influencer works with PointsBet breaking down golfing predictions, but if you follow her content, you know that she is an avid football fan as well.

Before making her Super Bowl LVIII prediction, however, Spiranac revealed who would win each division.

In the AFC East, she picked the Jets, as she believes Aaron Rodgers will bring ‘Gang Green’ back to prominence.

“I think they are going to live up to the hype,” Spiranac said in her video.

She then picked the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC North, the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the AFC South, and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to win the AFC West.

In the NFC, Spiranac picked the Philadelphia Eagles to repeat as NFC East champions. If the Eagles win the NFC East this year, they will be the first team to repeat as NFC East champion since 2004.

Spiranac is high on the Detroit Lions too, as she picked Dan Campbell’s team to win the NFC North. Should Detroit go on to do so, it would be the first divisional title for the Lions since 1993, when Barry Sanders led the team to the postseason.

Elsewhere in the NFC, Spiranc picked the Panthers to win the South and the 49ers to win the West, unsurprising considering she picked San Francisco to make it to Las Vegas.

What do you make of Spiranac’s NFL picks? Let us know in the comments below.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.