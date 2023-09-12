 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Tiger Woods lights up golfing world with driving range appearance at New Jersey golf course

Tiger Woods, who has not played since the 2023 Masters in April, was spotted at a New Jersey driving range, which excited plenty of fans.

By Jack Milko
Tiger Woods, Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods on the range prior to the 2023 Genesis Invitational.
Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Over the Labor Day weekend, Tiger Woods was seen walking PGA National in South Florida, which excited many golf fans.

A week later, the 15-time major champion visited Liberty National in New Jersey, where he chipped on the practice range alongside Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris.

A video of Woods on the range was live-streamed by the Eastside Golf Instagram account.

Eastside Golf is “a lifestyle brand developed to raise awareness about golf among youth and non-golfers [that wants] to inspire the culture, promote diversity, and continue to be authentic,” according to the company’s website.

Woods, however, does not have the green light to make full swings quite yet, so he practiced chip shots on the range.

The TWLegion Twitter account, which tracks Woods, initially shared a photo of Woods on Twitter, who is in the Tri-State area for the Nexus Cup.

The Nexus Cup is an ultra-exclusive amateur tournament that is invitation-only.

Nevertheless, TWLegion later posted a 20-minute video of Woods, Fowler, and Zalatoris on the range.

Fowler, of course, will represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup in two weeks. He just returned to the United States after scouting Rome last week.

Zalatoris, meanwhile, continues to recover from a back injury that sidelined him for the entirety of 2023.

But Woods, who has not made any public appearances since his ankle surgery in April, thrilled the golfing world with his appearance in New Jersey Tuesday.

Fans—and members of the media—are excited about the prospects of him competing in a few tournaments in 2024:

When Woods receives clearance to practice full swings remains to be seen. But considering all that he has been through over the past couple of years, it is great to see the five-time Masters champion back on the range.

