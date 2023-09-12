Tiger Woods lights up golfing world with driving range appearance at New Jersey golf course

Over the Labor Day weekend, Tiger Woods was seen walking PGA National in South Florida, which excited many golf fans.

A week later, the 15-time major champion visited Liberty National in New Jersey, where he chipped on the practice range alongside Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris.

A video of Woods on the range was live-streamed by the Eastside Golf Instagram account.

Eastside Golf is “a lifestyle brand developed to raise awareness about golf among youth and non-golfers [that wants] to inspire the culture, promote diversity, and continue to be authentic,” according to the company’s website.

Woods, however, does not have the green light to make full swings quite yet, so he practiced chip shots on the range.

HAPPENING NOW: Tiger Woods is on the range at Liberty National. Monitoring for further updates (via @EastsideGolf) pic.twitter.com/bNNid9G6jO — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) September 12, 2023

The TWLegion Twitter account, which tracks Woods, initially shared a photo of Woods on Twitter, who is in the Tri-State area for the Nexus Cup.

The Nexus Cup is an ultra-exclusive amateur tournament that is invitation-only.

Nevertheless, TWLegion later posted a 20-minute video of Woods, Fowler, and Zalatoris on the range.

Fowler, of course, will represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup in two weeks. He just returned to the United States after scouting Rome last week.

Zalatoris, meanwhile, continues to recover from a back injury that sidelined him for the entirety of 2023.

But Woods, who has not made any public appearances since his ankle surgery in April, thrilled the golfing world with his appearance in New Jersey Tuesday.

Fans—and members of the media—are excited about the prospects of him competing in a few tournaments in 2024:

Tiger Woods flicking one-handed chips at Liberty National right now on @eastsidegolf. Looks pretty fluid to me. Balls struck perfectly. Grand slam ‘24 back on. pic.twitter.com/Rz1iUmzxDK — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) September 12, 2023

When Woods receives clearance to practice full swings remains to be seen. But considering all that he has been through over the past couple of years, it is great to see the five-time Masters champion back on the range.

