Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and European Ryder Cup team paired together at star-studded BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm lead the European Ryder Cup team into England this week as the DP World Tour’s biggest tournament, the BMW PGA Championship, takes center stage at Wentworth Golf Club.

All 12 European Ryder Cuppers are in the field, which Captain Luke Donald emphasized the importance of at last week’s Horizon Irish Open.

“It was something that I certainly wanted,” Donald said on Sept. 6. “I was very adamant that whoever was on that team was going to be there. I didn’t want anyone to skip out on it unless they had specific reasons for that.”

Team Europe touched down in England early Tuesday morning after spending Monday at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

The Europeans spent the day playing a practice round and then enjoyed a meal together while having great fun in the evening. Surely, some strategy was discussed too, as the blue and gold have revenge on their minds after the smacking they received at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

But some planning and experimentation will take place at Wentworth this week too, as the DP World Tour also facilitates the Ryder Cup from a European perspective.

In doing so, the tour brilliantly paired up members of Team Europe together over the first two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship to ensure that bonds are even further established.

And funny enough, Captain Donald is in the field this week, too, as he will be joined by Italian vice captains Francesco and Edoardo Molinari over the first two rounds.

So, if you want to get a preview of the European team, tuning into the BMW PGA Championship would be a wise decision.

Complete coverage times and tee times of the marquee groups are highlighted below:

Television Coverage:

Round 1 - Thursday, Sept. 14: Golf Channel, 7 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET

Round 2 - Friday, Sept. 15: Golf Channel, 7 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET

Round 3 - Saturday, Sept. 16: Golf Channel, 7 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET

Round 4 - Sunday, Sept. 17: Golf Channel, 7 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET

Marquee Groups Round 1 Tee Times:

3:25 a.m. ET - Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Højgaard

3:40 a.m. ET - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

3:50 a.m. ET - Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

4:00 a.m. ET - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

4:10 a.m. ET - Thorbjørn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

4:20 a.m. ET - Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

4:30 a.m. ET - Luke Donald, Edorado Molinari, Francesco Molinari

7:30 a.m. ET - Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Björk

7:40 a.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Nicholai Højgaard, Tyrell Hatton

7:50 a.m. ET - Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre

8:00 a.m. ET - Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazábal

Marquee Groups Round 2 Tee Times:

3:25 a.m. ET - Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Björk

3:40 a.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Nicholai Højgaard, Tyrell Hatton

3:50 a.m. ET - Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre

4:00 a.m. ET - Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazábal

7:30 a.m. ET - Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Højgaard

7:40 a.m. ET - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

7:50 a.m. ET - Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

8:00 a.m. ET - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

8:10 a.m. ET - Thorbjørn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

8:20 a.m. ET - Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

8:30 a.m. ET - Luke Donald, Edorado Molinari, Francesco Molinari

Bold signifies Ryder Cup pairing.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.