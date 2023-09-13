Fortinet Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times and more

The PGA Tour is back after its brief offseason. After crowning Viktor Hovland as the FedEx Cup winner at the Tour Championship, it’s time to start Fall golf. The first event is the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Cali at the Silverado Resort on the North Course.

Here is everything you need for the Fortinet Championship: a preview, full TV schedule, streaming schedule, and complete list of first-round tee times.

Fortinet Championship Information

Where: Silverado Resort, North Course (Par 72, 7,123 yards)

When: Sept. 14-17th

Purse: $8.4 million ($1,512,000 million to the winner)

Defending Champ: Max Homa

Fortinet Championship — the 1st FedEx Cup Fall Event

This event begins the PGA Tour’s new FedEx Cup Fall initiative, the Tour announced earlier this summer. Seven events after the Tour Championship finalize eligibility for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Golfers ranked Nos. 1-50 have secured their spot, but players ranked 51st and beyond will carry over their FedEx Cup points. The players ranked 51-60 through this seven-event stretch will qualify for two Signature Events in 2024 — AT&T Pebble Peach Pro-AM and The Genesis Invitational.

Winners of any of the fall events will receive the same benefits as winners of full-field events. They will earn 500 FedEx Cup points, Official World Golf Rankings points, a two-year PGA tour exemption and invitations to the Sentry tournament, Players Championship, Masters and PGA Championship.

Fortinet Championship Preview:

This week, the PGA Tour is back in California for the Fortinet Championship.

Headlining the field this week is Justin Thomas, who makes his sixth start in this event. He is gearing up for the Ryder Cup later this month in Rome. Captain Zach Johnson controversially picked him as one of his six selections.

Defending champion Max Homa also headlines this event. He is looking to make it a three-peat at this event after he went back-to-back last year. Homa is the highest-ranked player on the field at No. 7. He is another player gearing up for the Rome trip.

Vice-captain Stewart Cink and Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson will also be in the field. Cink won this event in 2020.

These two players and two captains are the storylines to follow this week. Will we see a resurgent Thomas or more struggles from him? Can Homa three-peat and gain some momentum ahead of the Ryder Cup? This week lays it all on the line.

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship

Golf Channel will provide the television coverage for the first FedEx Cup Fall event this week.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, September 14: 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 15: 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 16: 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 17: 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

How to stream the Fortinet Championship

The Fortinet Championship will be available for streaming via ESPN+ and Peacock starting at 10 a.m. ET. Both streaming services will simulcast each round.

There will be featured group coverage on the streaming services all four days, per the PGA Tour.

Fortinet Championship Featured Groups

Thursday Featured Groups (Afternoon Coverage on ESPN+ once morning groups finish)

10:28 a.m. ET: Max Homa/ Cameron Champ/ Joel Dahmen (Featured Group)

10:39 a.m. ET: Kevin Kisner/ Webb Simpson/ Matt Kuchar (Featured Group)

3:38 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia/ Justin Thomas/ Sahith Theegala (Featured Group)

3:49 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy/ Mackenzie Hughes/ Cam Davis (Featured Group)

Friday Featured Groups: (Afternoon Coverage on ESPN+ once morning groups finish)

10:28 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia/ Justin Thomas/ Sahith Theegala (Featured Group)

10:39 a.m. ET: Nick Hardy/ Mackenzie Hughes/ Cam Davis (Featured Group)

3:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa/ Cameron Champ/ Joel Dahmen (Featured Group)

3:49 p.m. ET: Kevin Kisner/ Webb Simpson/ Matt Kuchar (Featured Group)

Fortinet Championship Tee Times for Round 1 (ET)

Tee No. 1

9:55 a.m. – Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

10:06 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

10:17 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

10:28 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay

10:39 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

10:50 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry

11:01 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

11:12 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander

11:23 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler

11:34 a.m. – Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst

11:45 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman

11:56 a.m. – Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard

12:07 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

3:05 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

3:16 p.m. – Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou

3:27 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy

3:38 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

3:49 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

4:00 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

4:11 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

4:22 p.m. – Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

4:33 p.m. – Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley

4:44 p.m. – Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:55 p.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

5:06 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant

5:17 p.m. – Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz

Tee No. 10

9:55 a.m. – Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young

10:06 a.m. – Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott

10:17 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander

10:28 a.m. – Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

10:39 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:50 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

11:01 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak

11:12 a.m. – Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown

11:23 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg

11:34 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman

11:45 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid

11:56 a.m. – Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy

12:07 p.m. – Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen

3:05 p.m. – William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

3:16 p.m. – Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall

3:27 p.m. – Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor

3:38 p.m. – Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt

3:49 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

4:00 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski

4:11 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger

4:22 p.m. – Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

4:33 p.m. – Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

4:44 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane

4:55 p.m. – S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

5:06 p.m. – Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

5:17 p.m. – Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

