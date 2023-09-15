Netflix’s Full Swing unanimously voted to be barred at Ryder Cup from private Team USA areas

Netflix’s popular show, Full Swing, will be at the Ryder Cup.

But they will not be allowed access to the American locker room.

Team USA voted unanimously to bar the Netflix show from having locker room access, according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. They cannot film or document footage in private Team USA areas.

The show has received critical acclaim, as it has provided an inside look into life on the tour. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Scottie Scheffler have all appeared on the show. So, too, have Joel Dahmen and Sahith Theegala, rising stars with infectious personalities.

“This is now a year where we’re filming Season 2 of Full Swing on Netflix,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

“I think there will be some pretty compelling content for people to watch when we get to Season 2 next year.”

Yet, Full Swing would prove to be a distraction in Italy.

Camera operators and producers have lingered around PGA Tour events all season, following players and interviewing them in the process.

But the players want to have some space at the Ryder Cup, especially since the Americans have not won the Cup on European soil since 1993.

“I was the one that told the PGA of America that we got to tell Netflix that they cannot be in the private areas of Team USA,” Captain Johnson said in an interview with Golfweek.

“That message came from talking to all 12 individuals separately, and it was unanimous that this was the approach they wanted. So it was not about me or my opinion. I told them, ‘I’m not here for persuasion, and I’m not here to give you my opinion. It’s all about what you guys want.’ So that’s where that’s at, and there’s probably not a right answer, but that’s the decision we’re talking about.”

The Ryder Cup begins Sept. 29 in Italy.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.