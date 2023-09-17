Ryan Fox wins BMW PGA Championship, yet Team Europe’s Ryder Cup squad steals the show

The BMW PGA Championship wrapped up Sunday morning. Ryan Fox may have won, but the attention was on the Ryder Cup members of Team Europe.

Fox fired off a final round 67 to record an 18-under and win by one stroke. He earned his fourth DP World Tour victory. The 36-year-old shot four rounds in the 60s, including 23 birdies, two eagles, two double bogeys, and four bogeys.

Despite his bogey-free 67, more people wanted to know how the European Ryder Cup team looked.

Tyrrell Hatton was one of the runner-ups as he finished at 17-under and was the highest Ryder Cup finisher. His strong finish from him and his teammates have him excited for Rome.

“To have that team bond and the atmosphere that we create in that team room is amazing, and we all follow other sports outside of golf,” Hatton said. “We love the week. It’s definitely one of the most special weeks that you can have in your career. I’m really excited to be part of Team Europe.”

He wasn’t alone near the top of the leaderboard.

Four others finished inside the top 10.

Jon Rahm finished fourth, Viktor Hovland fifth and Tommy Fleetwood sixth.

Rory McIlroy, despite his awful start, finished strong to close with a T7.

“It’s been two solid weeks, and definitely things to improve and to work on,” McIlroy said after his round on Sunday. “But everything’s headed in the right direction.”

There are still two weeks before the Ryder Cup, but McIlroy clearly has it atop the mind.

“I don’t want to get too excited. There are still nearly two weeks to go before we tee it up on the Friday of The Ryder Cup,” McIlroy said. “Still got plenty of time... Once we get there, we still have four days of practice to do. So I’ll certainly be chomping at the bit to get started.”

The youngster, Ludvig Aberg, entered Sunday with the 54-hole lead. However, two double bogeys early took him out of contention quickly. He finished tied with Ryder Cup teammate Sepp Straka for 10th.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry were T18. That’s nine Ryder Cuppers in the top 18 out of a 139-man field.

Only two of Team Europe finished outside the Top 40, Nicolai Højgaard and Robert MacIntyre. Højgaard was T64 and MacIntyre was T46.

Team Europe looks in peak form and like they are coming into their own at the right time.

If the United States wants to end their 30-year drought on European soil, it’s not going to be easy.

