Sahith Theegala hears name chanted as he earns first PGA Tour win at Fortinet Championship

Sahith Theegala has finally done it. In his 74th career start, the Southern California native captured his first PGA Tour victory. It happened to come in his home state at the Fortinet Championship, no less.

He fired off a final round 68 to finish at 21-under and win by two strokes ahead of S.H. Kim. The 25-year-old didn’t have his best stuff Sunday, but it was enough to take home the trophy.

“It doesn’t feel real. It’s probably not going to set in for while. But man, that was a lot of good golf, and that was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Theegala said after his round.

Not only were his mother and father at the tournament, his extended family and friends in the dozens created a raucous, exciting environment.

“I had so many family and friends cheering me on, and just the support I have is mind blowing. I go to bed at night these last few days and I’m like, I can’t believe how many people are cheering for me and rooting for me.”

As he walked the 18th fairway, he could hear that support coming from all around.

Theegala led the field in strokes gained total and was No. 2 in strokes gained around the green and putting. Theegala’s game was complete from tee to green and he did it for four days.

This was Theegala’s first event since he fell just short of getting into the Tour Championship at No. 31 in the FedEx Cup rankings. But it was a strong season nonetheless with seven top 10s.

This event was one of his first PGA Tour sponsorship invites, so this tournament holds a very special place in Theegala’s heart.

Now he can call himself a champion on the PGA Tour.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.