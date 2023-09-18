Steve Stricker makes PGA Tour Champions history worth nearly $4 million at Sanford International

Steve Stricker is nearly unbeatable this season on the PGA Tour of Champions. He took home his sixth title of the year at the Sanford International Sunday.

He earned $300,000 this week, which leaves him just short of $4 million for the year. That amount of money sets the record for most in a single season on the senior tour.

Stricker shot a 4-under 66 during his final round to beat K.J. Choi by one stroke.

He sank a 20-foot eagle putt on 12 to catch Choi, who closed his tournament with a 65. Then, back-to-back birdies on the par-4 15th and par-5 16th helped him close out victory number six.

“It was a battle,” Stricker said. “Always on these Sundays when you’re trying to win, it’s a battle. But it’s so rewarding when you do it.”

The SIXTH winning moment for @SteveStricker this season

The 56-year-old went into Sunday’s round with a one-shot lead. Choi got hot quickly and briefly took the lead. However, the year of Stricker continued as he found a way to catch Choi and get it done again.

Stricker unbelievably has not finished worse than eighth all year long. Three of his six wins were senior majors. This victory also marks his third time winning the Sanford Invitational.

Earlier this season, Stricker made history by passing Tiger Woods for the most consecutive rounds under par. He is now three victories shy of posting the most wins in a single season with five tournaments remaining on the PGA Tour Champions.

