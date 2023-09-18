Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open upscale NYC restaurant featuring golf simulators and more

Midtown Manhattan has a new, upscale restaurant owned by two A-list celebrities.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have joined forces to create “T-Squared Social,” which opens Wednesday, Sept. 20. It will be located on East 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, sandwiched between the New York Public Library and Grand Central Terminal.

T-Squared Social features four golf simulators, where guests can play some of the most iconic courses in the world, including Pebble Peach and St. Andrews.

The restaurant also has four bowling alleys, and dart bays are available, too. As the restaurant’s website reads, “It wouldn’t be a great bar without darts.”

Up to four players can play darts in each dart bay, as restaurant goers can bring their darts or use the ones provided.

The same concept applies to golf as well.

Guests can borrow clubs from the restaurant, and yes, they have sets for lefties and children too.

Of course, beverages can be consumed while playing golf, bowling, and darts. Craft cocktails range between $21 and $25, while most draft beers—including Guinness—hover around the $10 mark.

The menu has many options, ranging from charcuterie boards to a raw bar, and chicken wings for appetizers. Salads, sandwiches, and the ‘Madison Avenue Burger’ highlight the dinner menu, while choices for dessert also exist.

But like other New York City establishments, T-Squared Social is not the cheapest of venues, yet it certainly sounds like a place where plenty of people—and golfers—can have a fun night out.

