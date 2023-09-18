Should European LIV golfers be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup?

A big topic of discussion leading into this year’s Ryder Cup has been LIV Golf—or the lack thereof.

On the American side, Captain Zach Johnson picked Brooks Koepka, who plays for LIV, to represent Team USA. Koepka won the PGA Championship in May and finished second at Augusta National in April.

The PGA of America—not the PGA Tour—organizes the American Ryder Cup team, whereas the DP World Tour manages Team Europe.

Unlike the Americans, the DP World Tour banned LIV golfers from playing in the Ryder Cup. So that means no Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, or Ian Poulter.

Funny enough, Garcia reached out to try and make the team at the last minute. But the DP World Tour refused his plea, reportedly worth $867,000.

Garcia is the winningest player in Ryder Cup history and would have been a great vice-captain at this year’s competition. Jon Rahm even said so, too.

But the Spaniard will not be in Rome, and it begs the question, should LIV golfers be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup?

