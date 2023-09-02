Brooks Koepka invokes Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ reference with Ryder Cup post

Brooks Koepka is heading to Italy with Team USA as Zach Johnson picked him as one of the six captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup September 29th through October 1st. To celebrate the occasion, he posted a graphic with a nod to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour logo.

He posted various photos of himself in the iconic block design. Koepka isn’t the first player to quote Swift this year, as her tour has taken over the world. Max Homa went to one of her L.A. shows, and even the PGA Tour social team had the guys list their favorite Swift songs.

Koepka joined the trend with his photo, and it’s an epic nod to his Ryder Cup days.

“Eras: @RyderCupUSA #GOUSA.” Koepka captioned his post.

The former FSU golfer has a 6-5-1 Ryder Cup record and will mark his fourth appearance this year. He was a part of two winning teams in 2016 and in 2021.

Koepka’s fiery attitude made him an easy Ryder Cup pick. He has an intimidating presence and knows how to play strategically. Despite leaving for LIV Golf, Koepka shined in the major championships this season.

As the only LIV Golfer to get a captain’s pick, his resume got him onto the team.

He finished runner-up to Jon Rahm at the Masters. The 33-year-old followed that up with his third PGA Championship win at Oak Hill in Rochester, NY. He became the seventh male golfer since 1950 to win five majors before the age of 34. At the U.S. Open, Koepka finished 17th, and at the Open, it was his worst finish at 64th.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner also has two LIV Golf titles to his name. He won the 2023 LIV Golf Orlando and the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah.

Brooksy, as he is sometimes referred, recently admitted the most nervous he has ever been was teeing it up during a Ryder Cup. That’s quite a statement from someone with his resume. Those nerves will be put to the test as he will attempt to help Team USA to a win on European soil for the first time in 30 years.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.