Ryder Cup: Who should Captain Luke Donald pick to represent Team Europe?

Following this weekend’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland, European Captain Luke Donald will finalize his roster for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Tyrell Hatton have already qualified for the European side.

The fifth automatic spot has come down to Scotsman Robert MacIntyre or German Yannik Paul, both of whom are in the field in Switzerland.

An Englishman will likely occupy the sixth spot, as it looks like it will be either Tommy Fleetwood or Matthew Fitzpatrick.

From there, like the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Donald will have six picks to round out his team of 12. He will submit his selections on Monday, Sept. 4.

So, who should Donald select with his six captain’s picks?

If MacIntyre and Fleetwood take up the final two automatic spots, I would still select Fitzpatrick and Paul. Both players have had terrific seasons on the PGA and DP World Tours.

As for the other four spots, I would take Englishman Justin Rose, Irishman Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk of Poland, and Sepp Straka of Austria.

That would leave out Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Victor Perez of France, and Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark, as these three players will have to look ahead to 2025, when Bethpage Black will host the biennial competition.

Who do you think should make the European team? Let us know in the comments below.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.