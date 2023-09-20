Before gearing up for the Ryder Cup in Rome next week, golf fans will have plenty of team golf to watch this weekend. The 2023 Solheim Cup is in Andalucia, Spain, for the 19th edition of the event as the Europeans and Americans battle it out.

Solheim Cup Information

Where: Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Casares

When: Sept. 22-24th

Defending Champ: Team Europe (15-13)

Solheim Cup Format

The 19th Solheim Cup will be played across three days.

Both Friday and Saturday will feature four foursome matches and four four-ball matches. Each match will feature two Americans and two Europeans.

The Foursome matches will take place in the morning each day. They consist of a team-play scenario where each player alternates shots. They will also alternate hitting tee shots with one player teeing off on all odd holes and the other on all even holes. The side that wins the most holes wins the match and earns their team one point.

Four-ball matches are a bit different. Under this format, each of the four players in the match will play their own ball through the hole. The best score from each side is compared to the opponents best score, with the lowest score winning the hole.

Once again, the side that wins the most holes wins a point for their team.

If the sides are tied after 18 holes, each team earns a half point.

On Sunday, all 12 players will play a singles match. An American will take on one of the Europeans with one point up for grabs in each match.

It will take 14.5 points to win the Solheim Cup. If it finishes tied 14-14, Team Europe retains the trophy as defending champions.

Solheim Cup Teams

Team USA:

Leadership:

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Vice Captain: Angela Stanford

Vice Captain: Morgan Pressel

Vice Captain: Natalie Gulbis

Players:

Lilia Vu

Nelly Korda

Allisen Copruz

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee

Lexi Thompson

Rose Zhang

Angel Yin

Ally Ewing

Cheyenne Knight

Team Europe:

Leadership:

Captain: Suzann Petterson

Vice Captain: Anna Nodqvist

Vice Captain: Laura Davies

Vice Captain: Caroline Martens

Players:

Celine Boutier

Charley Hull

Leona Maguire

Georgia Hall

Linn Grant

Carlota Ciganda

Anna Nordqvist

Madelene Sagstrom

Gemma Dryburgh

Emily K. Pedersen

Caroline Hedwall

Solheim Cup Preview/History

The Americans look to retake the Cup from Europe. Team Europe upset the heavily favored Americans two years ago at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, 15-13. They are looking to win their third straight.

Team America leads the overall series, 10-7. This event began in 1990, and the U.S. won eight of the first 11. However, the Europeans have gone 4-2 since then.

The Cup is named after Karsten Solheim, who founded PING. He brought to life the concept of a Ryder Cup for women.

Leona Maguire made her first Solheim Cup appearance two years ago and dominated. She earned 4.5 points for the Europeans and held a 4-0-1 record. The Irishwoman is back this year with the help of stars like Charley Hull, Linn Grant and Celine Boutier.

However, the Americans also have a stacked team with Rose Zhang, Allisen Corpuz, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu. Team USA is hungry for revenge, but they'll have to do it on the European's home turf.

The Europeans are favored this year, but that doesn't mean the Americans will go away easily. Sunday will likely decide this 2023 edition of the Solheim Cup, and with all the talent out there, it could be one of the closest ones yet.

Pairings will be released each day to decide who will battle with each other.

How to Watch the Solheim Cup

Golf Channel will provide television coverage with extended telecasts all three days.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, September 22: 2 a.m.- 1 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, September 23: 2 a.m.- 1 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday, September 24: 5-11 a.m. EDT (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How to stream the Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup can be streamed on Peacock, which will simulcast with the Golf Channel for all three event days.

