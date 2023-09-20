Before gearing up for the Ryder Cup in Rome next week, golf fans will have plenty of team golf to watch this weekend. The 2023 Solheim Cup is in Andalucia, Spain, for the 19th edition of the event as the Europeans and Americans battle it out.
Solheim Cup Information
Where: Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Casares
When: Sept. 22-24th
Defending Champ: Team Europe (15-13)
Solheim Cup Format
The 19th Solheim Cup will be played across three days.
Both Friday and Saturday will feature four foursome matches and four four-ball matches. Each match will feature two Americans and two Europeans.
The Foursome matches will take place in the morning each day. They consist of a team-play scenario where each player alternates shots. They will also alternate hitting tee shots with one player teeing off on all odd holes and the other on all even holes. The side that wins the most holes wins the match and earns their team one point.
Four-ball matches are a bit different. Under this format, each of the four players in the match will play their own ball through the hole. The best score from each side is compared to the opponents best score, with the lowest score winning the hole.
Once again, the side that wins the most holes wins a point for their team.
If the sides are tied after 18 holes, each team earns a half point.
On Sunday, all 12 players will play a singles match. An American will take on one of the Europeans with one point up for grabs in each match.
It will take 14.5 points to win the Solheim Cup. If it finishes tied 14-14, Team Europe retains the trophy as defending champions.
Solheim Cup Teams
Team USA:
Leadership:
Captain: Stacy Lewis
Vice Captain: Angela Stanford
Vice Captain: Morgan Pressel
Vice Captain: Natalie Gulbis
Players:
Lilia Vu
Nelly Korda
Allisen Copruz
Megan Khang
Jennifer Kupcho
Andrea Lee
Lexi Thompson
Angel Yin
Ally Ewing
Cheyenne Knight
Team Europe:
Leadership:
Captain: Suzann Petterson
Vice Captain: Anna Nodqvist
Vice Captain: Laura Davies
Vice Captain: Caroline Martens
Players:
Celine Boutier
Charley Hull
Leona Maguire
Georgia Hall
Linn Grant
Carlota Ciganda
Anna Nordqvist
Madelene Sagstrom
Gemma Dryburgh
Emily K. Pedersen
Caroline Hedwall
Solheim Cup Preview/History
The Americans look to retake the Cup from Europe. Team Europe upset the heavily favored Americans two years ago at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, 15-13. They are looking to win their third straight.
Team America leads the overall series, 10-7. This event began in 1990, and the U.S. won eight of the first 11. However, the Europeans have gone 4-2 since then.
The Cup is named after Karsten Solheim, who founded PING. He brought to life the concept of a Ryder Cup for women.
Leona Maguire made her first Solheim Cup appearance two years ago and dominated. She earned 4.5 points for the Europeans and held a 4-0-1 record. The Irishwoman is back this year with the help of stars like Charley Hull, Linn Grant and Celine Boutier.
However, the Americans also have a stacked team with Rose Zhang, Allisen Corpuz, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu. Team USA is hungry for revenge, but they'll have to do it on the European's home turf.
The Europeans are favored this year, but that doesn't mean the Americans will go away easily. Sunday will likely decide this 2023 edition of the Solheim Cup, and with all the talent out there, it could be one of the closest ones yet.
Pairings will be released each day to decide who will battle with each other.
How to Watch the Solheim Cup
Golf Channel will provide television coverage with extended telecasts all three days.
Here is the full schedule:
Friday, September 22: 2 a.m.- 1 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday, September 23: 2 a.m.- 1 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Sunday, September 24: 5-11 a.m. EDT (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How to stream the Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup can be streamed on Peacock, which will simulcast with the Golf Channel for all three event days.
Who do you think wins the Solheim Cup this year? Let us know in the comments below.
