Rory McIlroy to join Jon Rahm in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will play in the DP World Tour Championship later this year in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. The event is slated for Nov. 16-19.

“Playing at the DP World Tour Championship is always an amazing experience. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a lot of success in Dubai and at this event in particular,” McIlroy said, per DP World Tour site. “The fans have been great, it’s amazing to have that support out there for us.”

McIlroy is a two-time winner of this event and finished No. 1 in the standings in 2012, 2014, 2015 and most recently in 2022.

“When you have the top 50 golfers from the DP World Tour, you know it is going to be a fantastic competition. I’ve won here on a couple of occasions, and I would love to be right there come Sunday with both trophies to my name.”

The 34-year-old has had a strong year on the DP World Tour, playing in nine events. He has two wins at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open. On top of those victories, McIlroy also has one runner-up finish, one third place and three other top 10s,

With 5,164.5 points, he leads Jon Rahm by more than 2,100 points in the Race to Dubai Rankings as McIlroy has played in three more DP World Tour tournaments than the Spaniard.

Rahm previously confirmed he will also play in the tournament.

Ryan Fox is in third place in the standings, Adrian Meronk is No. 4 and rounding out the top five is Min Woo Lee.

McIlroy is eyeing his third championship title and second straight.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.