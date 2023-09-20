Keegan Bradley’s hilarious arrival in Rome for Ryder Cup goes viral, prompts 7-word reaction

The Ryder Cup is almost here, and unfortunately for Keegan Bradley, he is not on Team USA. However, he arrived in Rome earlier this month in one of the funniest ways possible.

Twitter user, Kage, host of Laying in the Fairway podcast, posted a photo with him and a frame of Bradley.

“Brought Keegan Bradley to Rome where he belongs,” the user captioned the post.

The post took off on X, formerly Twitter, with nearly a half million views. On such view was from Bradley himself, who retweeted with the caption, “Haha this made me smile. Thanks boys!”

Bradley had an excellent season on the PGA Tour. He won twice, had one runner-up finish, six top 10s and 10 top 25s.

The six-time PGA Tour winner missed just five cuts on the season. He season culminated in a T9 finish at the Tour Championship in the FedEx Cup standings.

Bradley had such a strong season it was a shocker to many that he didn’t get one of the captain’s picks from Zach Johnson. He was understandably surprised and upset, voicing his displeasure about being left off the team.

Instead of selecting Bradley, Johnson went with Justin Thomas and Sam Burns as his likely final two selections.

Thomas’ grit and tenacity put him on the team despite having an atrocious year. Both men love this event and have a winning career record in the Ryder Cup.

However, Thomas has been outright dominant in the biennial event, landing him the spot.

This fan’s post is obviously not any consolation for Bradley, but it at least showed support for the veteran.

What do you think carries more Ryder Cup value, current form or historical precedence? Let us know in the comments below.

