Rickie Fowler earns OSU Hall of Honor spot as Ryder Cup approaches

Rickie Fowler earned a spot in the Oklahoma State Hall of Honor last week. He was one of five who received the induction, per the Oklahoman. Two-time Biletnikoff winner Justin Blackmon joined Fowler in being inducted.

Fowler was a standout Cowboy for the golf team as he became the first freshman to win the Ben Hogan Award. He also received the Phil Mickelson Award that same year as the most outstanding freshman in the NCAA.

The 34-year-old played just two seasons at Oklahoma State, but they were memorable. He earned All-American honors both years and helped win the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Etched in history.



Congratulations to @RickieFowler for his induction into the @OSUAthletics Hall of Honor pic.twitter.com/fwitRPc07R — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) September 19, 2023

Following a lengthy drought that saw him drop out of the top 150 in the OWGR, Fowler won his sixth PGA Tour title this season at the Rocket Mortage Classic. That and his stellar play throughout the season helped him land a spot on the American Ryder Cup team.

One of his signatures is wearing orange clothing on Sunday. Of course, it’s Oklahoma State orange and has become his staple.

“Around campus and playing golf here for two years, you wear plenty of orange,” Fowler said at the Hall of Honor event. “I always loved orange growing up, so that wasn’t a hard adjustment. I feel like there’s not many guys that necessarily wear orange out on Tour. I thought that was something I could go do, have fun with and continue on.”

Even though he was on campus for a short time, Fowler put his name in Cowboy Golf history. He is one of the most recognizable names to come from that program.

But now his focus turns to Rome, the host of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

