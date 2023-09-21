Block Party Continues: Michael Block wins Southern California PGA Professional Championship

Michael Block has won again.

For the fourth time, Block captured the title at the Southern California PGA (SCPGA) Professional Championship, thus earning an exemption in the PGA Tour’s American Express in January.

He entered the final round of the 54-hole event two shots back of the leader, but Block carded a 6-under 66 to win by four.

Although that seems like a wide margin, the tournament came down to the 17th hole at Sherwood Country Club, which is listed as a 230-yard par-3.

Block knocked it on the green and made a birdie-two, while Steve Saunders made a double-bogey five. Saunders ultimately finished four strokes behind Block.

“Thank you to Sherwood Country Club and Jeff [Fowler] for putting this event on and getting us out here,” Block said per the Southern California PGA Section.

“I rolled in a couple of putts down that final stretch, and the tide turned pretty quickly. I was lucky enough to come away with the trophy, and I’m grateful for all the support and camaraderie we have here in the Section.”

With the victory, Block earned the distinction of being the SCPGA Player of the Year for the 10th time.

He also earns a spot in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, which will take place at Fields Ranch in Frisco, Texas, next April.

Block’s victory at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, caps off an incredible 2023 season.

His rise to fame began during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, where ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt interviewed him as he walked up the 14th fairway.

His relatable demeanor, subtle humor, and infectious personality resonated with golf fans everywhere.

He then found himself paired with Rory McIlroy on Sunday, when he made an unbelievable hole-in-one.

Since then, Block has played rounds with DJ Khalid, tied the course record at Valhalla, where the 2024 PGA Championship will be staged, and even hit an unreal shot off a bridge at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The ‘Block Party’ keeps rolling and seems to have no end in sight.

