You can play a round with Justin Thomas while raising money for worthwhile Morgan Hoffmann Foundation

Golf fans who want an opportunity to play with Justin Thomas and former PGA Tour player Morgan Hoffman have one now through CharityBuzz. The duo is raising money for the Morgan Hoffman Foundation with a charity auction.

The charity was founded after Hoffman was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Despite having a solid collegiate run at Oklahoma State and being a rising star on the PGA Tour, it all stopped when he received the shocking news.

However, Hoffman refused to accept his diagnosis and chose not to take what modern medicine told him about his disease. He found success through natural remedies, living in Costa Rica in the Guanacaste Mountains.

This foundation aims to create a physical wellness space to share what he has learned with others fighting MD.

The winner of the auction will bring a friend to tee it up with Thomas and Hoffman at Panther National in Palm Beach County, Fla. This golf course is a design from Thomas and Jack Nicklaus.

Panther National can play 8,000 yards from the longest tees. Conversely, it plays 4,500 yards from the front tees. It provides an excellent test for the most amateur and professional players.

This round will occur from Oct. 30 through the end of the year. Bidding will run through Oct. 3 when a winner will be announced.

Thomas is gearing up for another Ryder Cup appearance as he looks to help the Americans win for the first time on European soil in 30 years.

