Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, PGA Tour stars as their perfect Taylor Swift album match

While we’re waiting for the Ryder Cup, let’s have some fun.

Taylor Swift has taken over the world, and multiple PGA Tour players love her. So, we decided to pair some of the tour’s biggest stars to the Swift album that matches their personality.

1. Taylor Swift’s debut album: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has that energy everyone loves.

2. Fearless: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is fearless on the golf course. He doesn’t back away from any shot. No other way to put it.

3. Speak Now: Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth loves to talk to his golf ball and caddie, and gets caught dropping F Bombs on camera often. Yet, he also is full of love, welcoming that new baby girl.

4. Red: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas sees red on the golf course with his grit and passion, especially in team events like the Ryder Cup.

5. 1989: Viktor Hovland

He’s youthful and coming into his own as a pro golfer. This is the breakout album for Swift, and Viktor Hovland just had his.

6. Reputation: Tiger Woods

His golf reputation speaks for itself. Regardless of the past, Woods prevails as one of the most beloved golfers ever.

7. Lover: Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is in his lover era because he embodies color and doesn’t care if anyone likes it. He is first to show up for autographs and the last to leave. Simply put, he’s full of love.

8. Folklore: Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy wears cardigans and screams cottage-lore.

9. Evermore: Adam Scott

He embodies this era because, while similar to Folklore, it’s a mysterious vibe that Adam Scott gives off.

10. Midnights: Max Homa

As the biggest Swifty... Max Homa is living in his midnights era along with Swift.

What Taylor Swift would you pair with your favorite PGA Tour player? Which album are you?

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.