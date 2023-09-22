Emily Pedersen’s historic Solheim Cup hole-in-one breathes life into Team Europe

History was made on Friday at the 2023 Solheim Cup as Team Europe's Emily Pedersen sank the second-ever hole-in-one in tournament history. She made her ace on the par-3 12th at Finca Cortesin's iconic course in Andalucia, Spain.

Only one other person had made a hole-in-one during the 19 Solheim Cup events. That came 10 years ago when Anna Nordqvist aced the par-3 17th on Day 2 at the Colorado Golf Club.

The hole-in-one for Pedersen set off a momentum flare gun for the Europeans, who fell flat in the morning foursome wave. They lost 4-0 to Team USA with Lexi Thompson leading the way. However, this afternoon's four-ball session has been much better for the Euros.

ACE! Emily Kristine Pedersen makes the second ace in Solheim Cup history pic.twitter.com/e1Sv3YJ1nB — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) September 22, 2023

Pedersen banked her tee shot off the left-hand side of the green, and it took a sharp angle down the slope, eventually falling in the hole.

That hole-in-one tied her and Maja Stark’s match with Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz.

Her celebration with her caddie was incredible. Pedersen jumped into his arms, then hugged Starks tightly. She gave high fives to everyone, including Corpuz, who was a great sport about it.

At that moment, the energy shifted.

She also made a miraculous shot on the 11th hole, where she nearly holed out from the fairway.

The Europeans are playing the afternoon wave extremely close after getting knocked down in the morning. Pedersen’s ace could be the thing that elevates Team Europe into winning the afternoon session and making this competition a lot more interesting.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.