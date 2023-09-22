‘I am better than him:’ Wyndham Clark’s reverent yet bold take toward Rory McIlroy

The Ryder Cup is a week away, and Wyndham Clark has already started chirping. The reigning U.S. Open champion joined Golf Today Wednesday and was asked what he thought of a potential singles match against 4-time major champion Rory McIlroy.

“I have the utmost respect for Rory [McIlroy] — he is one of our great ambassadors of our game,” Clark said. “I have tons of respect for Rory, and because of that respect, I also want to beat him. I like to think I am better than him, and I want to prove that.”

“I have tons of respect for Rory. Because of that respect I also want to beat him.” – U.S. Open champion @Wyndham_Clark on the prospect of facing @McIlroyRory in singles at the @rydercup. pic.twitter.com/PvTWIjzkDF — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) September 20, 2023

Clark was able to outplay McIlroy during the final round at Los Angeles Country Club for his first major this past June. But that comment still rings a little hollow.

Of course, we don’t yet know if he’ll get his chance to prove his statement. But that’s not the only competitor on his mind.

“One guy I would love to have a piece of, because the one loss I had in college was to him, is Viktor Hovland. He clipped me on the 18th hole. If there is any competition or anyone I would like another chance at, it would be Viktor.”

Clark initially played college golf with Hovland at Oklahoma State before transferring to Oregon where he captured Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2016.

The 29-year-old from Denver, CO won twice on tour this year, logged eight top 10s and finished third in the FedEx Cup standings.

His game is peaking at the right time as Team USA looks to win the Ryder Cup on European soil for the first time in 30 years.

The 2023 Ryder Cup starts Friday, Sept. 29, from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor/Editorial Manager for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us across all major socials @_PlayingThrough.