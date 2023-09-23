Rose Zhang’s putting magic runs out as Team Europe turns Solheim Cup tables on Team USA

Rose Zhang played admirably on Saturday, beginning her match with an eagle on the drivable par-4 1st hole.

But her putter, which was red hot Friday, cooled off down the stretch, ultimately costing her and Andrea Lee the match.

Madelene Sagstrom and Emily Pedersen defeated Zhang and Lee 2 & 1 on Saturday afternoon, thus giving Team Europe its 7th point in the Solheim Cup.

On the par-4 16th, Zhang faced a 10-footer for birdie to win the hole. At that point, she and Lee were desperate—they trailed the Europeans 2-down and needed a ferocious rally over the final three holes.

But her birdie putt did not drop, sliding by low and right, which guaranteed the Europeans at least a half point. Thanks to Zhang's miss, they were 2-up with two holes to play walking off the 16th green.

On the next hole, the short par-3 17th, Zhang faced a 16-footer for birdie to extend the match. Like her putt on the hole before, that too did not drop, as Sagstrom and Pedersen won the match right then and there.

Her putter abandoned her on Saturday, while it saved her on Friday.

The day before, Zhang’s flat stick proved huge in her match against Gemma Dryburgh and Sagstrom. She made a couple of clutch putts on the back nine that helped her and Megan Khang halve the match.

Overall, Zhang and Lee did not play poorly; they just ran into a buzzsaw.

“I think we were 10-under today, so it was pretty solid golf all the way around,” Pedersen said after her round.

“I think we picked ourselves up... Like, you know what? Just say F-it and then go for it, and that’s what I did, and it’s been pretty good so far.”

Pedersen is playing as well as anyone in the Solheim Cup thus far. Her epic hole-in-one Friday sent shockwaves throughout the tournament and helped turn the tide for Team Europe.

Alas, Zhang will head into Sunday singles looking for her first Solheim Cup victory. Her record thus far is 0-1-1. But for her to secure a point for the Americans, her putting magic will need to return.

