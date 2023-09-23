Jessica Korda comes to Lexi Thompson’s defense amid Solheim Cup shank controversy

Despite not playing in this year’s Solheim Cup, Jessica Korda has come to Lexi Thompson’s defense.

After Friday’s fourball round, in which Thompson and Lilia Vu lost to Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall, Thompson and U.S. Captain Stacy Lewis got testy in the press conference.

Their frustrations arose from a question directed toward Thompson about her third shot on the par-5 18th.

With the match all-square, Thompson faced a difficult third shot next to the 18th green. If she got up and down, she and Vu would likely tie Maguire and Hall at the very least, thus earning a half point for the Americans.

But Thompson shanked it badly, hitting a shot that amateurs are likely used to seeing.

Afterwards, she did not want to discuss it.

“I don’t need to comment on the chip,” Thompson said. “It was a bad lie, and I did not hit a good chip, but it was pretty much impossible.”

So, after seeing some adverse reactions to Thompson’s comments online, Korda posted this on X, formerly known as Twitter:

So sad seeing golf media , yet again, shred Lexi. It’s easy writing about other people’s mistakes. It’s

Golf, bad shots happen- give the girl a break. She grows the game more than anyone on tour… And she’s a great player!! — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) September 23, 2023

“So sad seeing golf media, yet again, shred Lexi,” Korda wrote. “It’s easy writing about other people’s mistakes. It’s Golf; bad shots happen- give the girl a break. She grows the game more than anyone on tour… And she’s a great player!!”

She then added another post: “And before someone can come after me for this - comment if you’ve played under this kind of pressure. A shot like that makes your heart sink into your stomach. Put yourself in those shoes. Live in front of thousands. [Let me know] how you’d feel.”

Indeed, Thompson felt tremendous pressure. She is playing for her team, her captains, and her country.

Yet, reporters have jobs to do, too. They have the right to ask about what happened on 18, as it proved to be the most pivotal point of the competition on Friday.

Kudos to Korda for defending her friend and former Solheim Cup teammate. But again, Thompson and Lewis have to face the music and answer that question directly.

