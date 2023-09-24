Angel Yin’s nuclear finish puts Team USA near brink of Solheim Cup victory, sends fans into a frenzy

Angel Yin fought all day long on Sunday at the Solheim Cup, which paid off in a major way. She earned Team USA a point as they inch closer to winning their first Cup since 2017. Yin defeated a tough competitor for Team Europe, Celine Boutier 2 & 1.

She was up by two through seven holes before Boutier gained some momentum by winning three of the next five holes. The Frenchwoman was in control with five holes to play. That’s when Yin went nuclear on the greens.

Yin sank an eagle on the par-4 14th to take the lead, and she was just getting warmed up.

She then won the par-4 16th and par-3 17th with a pair of lengthy birdie putts to secure the victory. The birdie putt on 17 was a 30-footer, and it was perfect.

Angel Yin sinks a 30-footer for birdie to gain a huge point for the U.S. #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/LFOADTjPE5 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) September 24, 2023

She looked so clutch down the stretch and had ice in her veins. That performance didn’t go unnoticed, as golf fans gave her so much credit on social media.

If you're not a fan of Angel Yin then I'm sorry but we can't be friends. — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) September 24, 2023

Angel Yin might be my new favorite golfer. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) September 24, 2023

Yin gained a lot of fans this week for this performance. She gave momentum to the Americans and showed what kind of asset she is for this team. Coming into this Solheim Cup, she held a 3-2-1 overall record with a 1-0-1 singles. Now, she improved that record to 5-3-1.

Seeing women’s golf get so much love and attention is great for the game. People appreciate some moxy, and Yin definitely has that. It was what the Americans needed on Sunday, and Yin delivered.

