Lexi Thompson makes resounding Solheim Cup statement, all in vein as Team Europe retains title

Lexi Thompson has had quite the tumultuous week at the 19th Solheim Cup in Andalucia, Spain.

Following a novice-looking shank on the 18th hole during Friday fourball, she was the object of ridicule online. That prompted a contentious press conference after her round, which caused Jessica Korda to come to her defense.

American captain Stacy Lewis then showed the ultimate confidence in the 11-time LPGA winner, placing Thompson in the final grouping of the day Sunday. Team Europe countered by pitting her against the hottest player in the world, Danish Emily Pedersen.

However, that did not faze Thompson, who rebounded in a big way Sunday when Team USA needed her the most.

Thompson lost two of the first three holes, but wrestled momentum back and held on to earn Team USA a point. Starting with the par-4 5th, the American major champion won six of the next nine holes to take a four shot lead. She ended up defeating Pedersen 2 & 1.

Sadly, it did not ultimately matter. As Thompson looked to put a point on the board for the Americans, Team Europe stormed back to retain the Solheim Cup.

Local hero Carlota Ciganda hit two incredible shots on 16 and 17 to steal the point away from Nelly Korda, forcing a 14-14 tie.

It is the first time in the tournament’s history that it finished in a tie. However, as the defending champions, the Europeans hold onto the trophy. It is incumbent upon the challengers to win the cup, and Team USA came up a half point short.

The Solheim Cup transitions back to even years, starting in 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor/Editorial Manager of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf content, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms.