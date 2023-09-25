Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald inspired by Team Europe’s performance at Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup delivered great drama and produced tremendous competition, as Team Europe retained the Cup at Finca Cortesín in Spain.

After trailing 4-to-0 following Friday morning’s session, the Europeans outscored the Americans 14-to-10 the rest of the way to hold onto the Cup.

Their comeback has instilled inspiration into the European Ryder Cup team, who looks to exact revenge on the Americans this week in Rome.

“A lot of the guys were talking about it,” said Luke Donald, the captain of Team Europe. “I think that’s only good inspiration for our team going forward this week.”

Carlota Ciganda, the only Spaniard in the Solheim Cup, went 4-0-0 to help Team Europe retain the Cup on her home soil. Meanwhile, Caroline Hedwall turned a 3-down deficit into a 2-up victory over her final six holes.

Those two turned the tide of the competition and impressed Donald.

“It looked like Europe had it in the bag,” Donald said.

“They got up early. The U.S. came fighting back and really didn’t look very hopeful at the end [for Team Europe]. And then, you know, a couple of players, Hedwall and Ciganda, some amazing turnarounds in their matches, and it was enough to get the tie and retain the Cup, and obviously couldn’t be happier for [Captain] Suzann [Pettersen].”

Things got stressful for the Europeans and Americans in Southern Spain, which came down to the final two matches: Ciganda versus Nelly Korda, and Emily Pedersen pitted against American Lexi Thompson.

Donald then provided perspective should a similar circumstance occur at Marco Simone.

“I think when you don’t have control, when you’re watching as a spectator as I will be, I’ll be a captain, but I’ll be spectating, not being able to have any control over those shots; I think that’s when you really feel nervous,” Donald said.

“We would love to be out there just hitting the shots. At least you feel that you have control and you have destiny in your own hands, but you get to watch, and you rely on your players to come up with the goods, and obviously, Carlota was able to do that; some amazing shots on 16 and 17 when it really mattered.”

Donald noted that his heart rate would be “high,” but if the Ryder Cup is half as good as the Solheim Cup was, golf fans around the world will be in for a great treat.

