Scottie Scheffler surprisingly picks Ryder Cup week to change putting coach, but there’s a catch

Scottie Scheffler’s putting woes have been well-documented throughout 2023.

Despite being the number-one player in the world and having a historic ball-striking season, Scheffler ranked 151st on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting.

He also one-putted just 38.07% of the time, ranking 138th.

Consequently, Scheffler decided to go in a new direction with his putting at the Ryder Cup.

Scheffler was spotted working with renowned putting coach Phil Kenyon in Rome on Monday, according to Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel,

Kenyon, who has putting studios in both Great Britain and Sea Island, Georgia, also works with Tommy Fleetwood, which could create an interesting dynamic at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Fleetwood, of course, will play for the European team, while Scheffler was the first player to qualify for Team USA in 2023.

Scheffler made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021 when he won 2.5 points for the Americans. The former Texas Longhorn teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau and tied Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton in his maiden match—Friday afternoon fourballs.

Then on Saturday afternoon, Scheffler and DeChambeau beat Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland 3 & 1.

In Sunday singles, Scheffler dominated Rahm, 4 & 3, who was the reigning U.S. Open champion at the time.

But as well all know, the Ryder Cup always comes down to putting. Perhaps the 2023 edition will come down to Scheffler versus Fleetwood in the singles, which would be quite a pressure-packed coincidence considering both players’ affiliation with Kenyon.

