Golf fans, the wait is finally over and it’s time to rejoice.

The Ryder Cup is here as the Americans look to end a 30-year drought and the Europeans look to take back the Ryder Cup after a disastrous 2021 loss.

Ryder Cup Information

Where: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

When: Sept. 29th-Oct. 1, 2023

Defending Champ: Team USA (19-9 at Whistling Straits)

Ryder Cup Format

The 44th Ryder Cup will be played across three days.

Both Friday and Saturday will feature four foursome matches and four four-ball matches. Each match will feature two Americans and two Europeans.

The Foursome matches will take place in the morning each day. They consist of a team-play scenario where each player alternates shots. They will also alternate hitting tee shots with one player teeing off on all odd holes and the other on all even holes. The side that wins the most holes wins the match and earns their team one point.

Four-ball matches are a bit different. Under this format, each of the four players in the match will play their own ball through the hole. The best score from each side is compared to the opponents best score, with the lowest score winning the hole.

Once again, the side that wins the most holes wins a point for their team.

If the sides are tied after 18 holes, each team earns a half point.

On Sunday, all 12 players will play a singles match. An American will take on one of the Europeans with one point up for grabs in each match.

It will take 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup. If it finishes tied 14-14, Team USA retains the trophy as defending champions.

Ryder Cup Teams

Team USA

Leadership:

Captain: Zach Johnson

Vice Captain: Steve Stricker

Vice Captain: Davis Love III

Vice Captain: Jim Furyk

Vice Captain: Fred Couples

Vice Captain: Stewart Cink

Players:

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns (Rookie)

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark (Rookie)

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman (Rookie)

Max Homa (Rookie)

Ryder Cup Records for Team USA

Team Europe:

Leadership:

Captain: Luke Donald

Vice Captain: Thomas Bjørn

Vice Captain: Nicolas Colsaerts

Vice Captain: Edoardo Molinari

Vice Captain: Francesco Molinari

Vice Captain: José María Olazábal

Players:

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Højgaard (Rookie)

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg (Rookie)

Robert Macintyre (Rookie)

Sepp Straka (Rookie)

Ryder Cup Records for Team Europe

How to Watch the Ryder Cup

Americans can watch the Ryder Cup on NBC, USA, Golf Channel and Peacock beginning on Wednesday. The Ryder Cup All-Star Match will air Wednesday on Peacock from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Thursday will feature the Junior Ryder Cup on Golf Channel and on Peacock from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. EDT. The opening ceremonies will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT.

Here is the full schedule of play:

Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. EDT (USA/Peacock)

Saturday, September 30: 1:30 a.m.- 3 a.m. EDT (USA/Peacock) and 3 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, September 24: 5:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock)

How to Stream the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup can be streamed on Peacock throughout all three days of competition, along with the Wednesday and Thursday events.

Stream the 2023 Ryder Cup here.

Ryder Cup Preview/History

The Americans are looking to win overseas for the first time in 30 years. They’re also looking to go back-to-back for the first time since they won in 1991 and 1993.

Team USA won by 10 points at Whistling Straits in 2021, which marks the largest margin of victory in the modern era of the Ryder Cup.

The last time the event was on home soil for the Europeans in 2018, they won 17.5 to 10.5 in France. That left a sour taste in the Americans’ mouths, prompting the 2021 demolition.

Right now the Americans come in as the favorite to win this year’s Cup, but the players on Team Europe are tough. Leading the pack are Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, who both have ample amounts of experience. They also have Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland who has completely revamped his short game and might be the hottest player on the planet.

Their entire team played in the BMW PGA Championship earlier this month and all 12 made the cut.

Five of them finished inside the top 10 at that event. This group is coming into form at the right time. Despite missing the stalwarts of Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, this Blue and Gold team has grit.

It’s a new generation of Europeans ready to battle an extremely talented American team. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more are ready to defend their Cup.

Some question Zach Johnson’s captain’s picks, but this group has a lot going for them on what will be an extremely tough test. This week will come down to who putts better because the Europeans have made Marco Simone brutally tough.

