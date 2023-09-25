Brooks Koepka slaps Tiger Woods with ‘Masters’ slander, makes astounding majors claim

Brooks Koepka has opened his mouth again and made some audacious claims.

Koepka joined the Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast to talk about the upcoming Ryder Cup. But it was comments about both Tiger Woods and major championships as a whole that caught everyone’s attention.

The five-time major winner listed some very lofty, improbable goals which shocked Big Cat.

"I feel like I can get to 12, [major titles]” Koepka said. "Well, you think about how many I've already blown. Like, I blew one to Phil, so that would be six. Tiger — that's seven. Jon Rahm — so that's eight. Gary Woodland — lost to Gary, so that's nine. I feel like I should have nine right now."

After dropping the number, the hosts asked him if he felt he could catch Woods. He could have responded with a number. Instead, Koepka had to throw a dig at Woods.

"I hope so. That'd be great, right? That was the benchmark," Koepka said. "14 till I gave him 15."

Did the 33-year-old give Woods his 15th, or did the legendary golfer just play better than the former Seminole?

Woods entered the final round of the 2019 Masters at 11-under, one shot ahead of Koepka. Both players carded a 2-under 70. Francesco Molinari actually led that tournament after 54 holes, but posted a final-round 74.

Koepka finished tied for second with Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson, while Woods strolled the 18th fairway with his 15th major in his pocket.

Meanwhile, Koepka won his fifth major this year at Oak Hill for his third PGA Championship title.

Koepka is elite in major championships and is arguably the best player of this generation. But his numbers pale in comparison to Woods.

It’s well and fine if he wants to claim he will win 12. Good luck sir, that would move you well up the leaderboard of greatest to ever play. But saying you gifted Tiger his 15th major is hyperbole at its finest.

Koepka arrived in Rome Monday and will play in his fourth Ryder Cup this week.

The 9-time PGA Tour winner has gotten his confidence back, but he shouldn't forget how lost his game was after the 2019 Masters Championship for three years.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.