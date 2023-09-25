LIV Golf tentative 2024 schedule turns away from Donald Trump, stands up to PGA Tour

LIV Golf hasn’t officially announced its full 2024 schedule yet, but it seems the 14-event season will feature some major changes.

While it’ll be the Saudi-backed league’s third season, some of the venues will be brand new, and the timing of some events are suspiciously convenient, per Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated.

There seem to be only three confirmed locations for next year — the opener at Mayakoba in Mexico, the Greenbrier in West Virginia, and Valderrama in Spain. The other 11 venues have not been made it official.

However, of the 14 events, eight of them will be outside the United States in Mexico, Jeddah, Hong Kong, Adelaide, Valderrama, England, Singapore and South Korea.

The league will also see events in Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.

Interestingly, their schedule will compete alongside some of the PGA Tour’s new Signature events.

LIV Golf competing with PGA Tour on key dates

Right now, the opening weekend for LIV Golf will be Feb. 2-4 in Mexico. That tournament in Mayakoba will coincide with the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach tournament.

The following week, LIV Golf heads to Las Vegas at the same time as the WM Phoenix Open. Although not a Signature Event, the Phoenix Open is obviously a fan favorite.

LIV Golf’s Los Angeles tournament will be the week before the U.S. Open, which happens to be the same week as The Memorial.

Their Oklahoma City event will be at the same time as the Travelers Championship, the week after the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

The Pebble Beach tournament, The Memorial and The Travelers are all Signature events.

The Greenbrier event for LIV Golf will also likely overlap the FedEx Cup playoff event in Memphis.

It appears that the rival league to the PGA Tour is trying to compete for attention at key times.

It also seems as though LIV will not visit any of former President Donald Trump’s courses. Nothing is official yet, but the preliminary schedule doesn’t have any of his properties listed.

President Trump’s courses hosted two tournaments last year, two this year and LIV Golf is set to play at Trump National Doral outside of Miami for its Team Championship in October. After that, though, it’s unclear if they’ll return to any of his courses.

The temporary schedule has “South Florida” listed as the venue for 2024’s Team Championship.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.