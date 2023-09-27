 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Tyrrell Hatton’s NSFW reaction to Jon Rahm’s cussing on the course ahead of Ryder Cup

Hatton is notorious for his colorful words, but he explains ahead of the Ryder Cup how Jon Rahm could be far more creative with his outbursts.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Ryder Cup, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton has a lot of rage on the golf course. His Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm does as well. Neither is shy about dropping f-bombs and other explicit language if something goes wrong during a round.

During his pre-Ryder Cup press conference Wednesday, Hatton was asked who would win a swear-off between him and the fiery Spaniard.

“I don’t understand why Jon doesn’t swear in Spanish,” Hatton said. “Why does he swear in English? I don’t get it. He would probably get away with it if he just swore in Spanish. Maybe the English language has a bit more punch to it with certain words.”

Rahm had numerous hot-mic moments during the 2022-2023 season, including his massive f-bomb at The Open.

“I think I would probably win in a swear-off. I’ve got everyone covered when it comes to that,” Hatton said. “Just any time of day, anywhere. Doesn’t matter what we’re doing. I’m swearing — F*** off.”

The room erupted into laughter when he said that.

The English certainly have a reputation for using colorful language and Hatton is no exception. But for the 2020 BMW PGA Championship winner, it made him that much more relatable.

Rahm is equally as passionate as Hatton is. The two of them will join forces this weekend as the Europeans look to take back the Ryder Cup from the Americans.

Their emotions will be heightened as Team Europe also aims to keep their 30-year home-soil run intact.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

